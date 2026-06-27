Emergency flood shelters available in Madison County for victims of displacement

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Multiple emergency shelters have been established in Madison County for local residents who have been displaced by this weekend's flash flood events.

Madison Home, Inc., a volunteer-run nonprofit, has organized an emergency landing station at its 105 Fifth Street location. The shelter is available for residents who need basic necessities, including food, clothing, or showers.

Individuals interested in utilizing the Madison Home nonprofit can contact the nonprofit by phone at (859) 800-0068 or through email at contact@madisonhome.org.

"In coordination with Madison County, KY, if you or someone you know has been displaced by flooding or is in immediate need of basic necessities, Madison Home is here to help. We will have hot coffee, food, clothing, showers, and other essential items available, and we will help connect individuals and families with additional community resources as needed," the nonprofit wrote on social media.

The American Red Cross has also organized an emergency shelter at the First Baptist Church in Richmond, located at 425 Eastern Bypass.

The church and the Red Cross are working together to provide adequate care to victims displaced by the flash floods, offering food and drinks to residents in Madison County and nearby communities.

Individuals who are interested in utilizing the emergency shelter at the First Baptist Church are asked to come to the church's basement for assistance.