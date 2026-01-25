Emergency plan: City crews working around clock to clear Lexington roads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington city crews are working around the clock to clear roadways as winter weather continues to impact the area.

City crews, alongside Water Quality staff and contractors, are actively clearing roadways and focusing on keeping major routes passable according to the city's snow plan. Officials are urging residents not to park along streets and major roads to allow crews to clear routes effectively.

Between 5 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the Lexington Police Department responded to six non-injury collisions, one injury collision, 24 traffic hazards and 139 calls for motorist assistance. Drivers are asked to travel only if necessary, as roadways, especially bridges and overpasses, can be hazardous in the snow and ice.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention & Intervention Emergency Weather Plan remains in effect through Monday morning, Jan. 26. The plan includes expanded shelter services and free transportation to shelters. Residents who see someone who may need shelter should call the Lexington Police Department non-emergency number at (859) 258-3600.

The city's snow removal plan with street and sidewalk rankings is available at this link: Lexington snow and ice plan

Residents can get the latest on city snow removal, delays, closings and more at this link: Lexington snow and ice updates