Emergency winter weather plan activated ahead of tonight's colder temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ahead of tonight's incoming colder temperatures, the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention has activated the Emergency Winter Weather Plan, set to be in effect from December 28 to the morning of January 2.

The plan allows for emergency shelters to operate at increased capacity, free rides to shelters through Lextran, and expanded outreach efforts.

For this winter season, a temporary winter shelter located at 1306 Versailles Road adds 216 additional beds for adult men and women. The shelter operates between November 15, 2025, and April 1, 2026.

Individuals can access the shelter from Versailles Road only. No entrance is permitted via Nancy Hanks Boulevard. Signage at Versailles Road will direct individuals to the shelter entrance.

For pedestrian safety, officials have established a fenced walkway that will guide residents to the intake area of the shelter. Resident vehicles should be parked in the front lot of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government's property.

Individuals are warned against parking vehicles on private property, as vehicles may be subject to towing by the owner. Check-ins are welcome from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Officials strongly encourage providers and prospective residents to review information in the Winter Weather Plan document in advance for familiarity with rules and requirements.

