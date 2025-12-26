Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A Very Warm Final Weekend Of 2025

Records Possible
We're entering the final weekend of 2025, and it's going to be a warm one. After some early fog Saturday, we'll see some sun with a slightly cooler day. We'll still be about 15 degrees above normal as we top out near 60.

As a strong cold front approaches Sunday, howling winds will take us to record highs near 70! The old record is 67, so we've got a really good shot at beating that one to cap the warm weekend.

The strong cold front will bring a line of storms through Sunday night which could be strong. The rain may end as snow Monday morning setting the stage for a huge temperature drop as we approach the New Year.

