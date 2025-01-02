Employer leads charge to help badly injured accident victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Her employee, Ashley Brooks, is completely dedicated to her job, which involves caring for others. Now Michelle Fuller would like to ask for the community’s help in returning the favor.

“Asking the community to send get well cards for positive energy for her,” said the owner of Fuller’s Family Home Care, which provides in-home nursing for patients battling Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s Disease, and other illnesses. “As you can imagine she's a little depressed, worried,” Fuller added.

The cards will help, and so will financial contributions to the medical fund. Michelle has established a couple of accounts to handle that part of the recovery effort.

“We want her to concentrate on healing, not have to worry about bills and financial obligations,” Fuller explained.

On the night of December 29th, Ashley was in the car with her sister, Courtney when the two were struck by apparent wrong way driver on New Circle Road between Richmond Road and Alumni Drive. The injures the sisters sustained are catastrophic.

“Doctors have said she will stay in the hospital for 8-9 months,” Fuller said of Ashley. “She has 2 broken arms, 2 broken legs, lacerations on the liver,” she said, before adding that both Ashley and Courtney will require several surgeries. Courtney too has multiple broken bones, and some of those are compound fractures.

Michelle describes Ashley as being one of her top employees. The recently awarded Employee Appreciation plaque in the office confirmed that. While the office staff members miss her energy, Michelle says that Ashley’s clients are the people who are really suffering in her absence.

“They are sending prayers, they added her to prayer lists at churches,” Fuller said. “They’re just praying really hard to get their Ashley back,” she continued.

To get her back, she will need the kind of care and compassion that she has spent her professional life offering others. That’s why Michelle is asking for help, no matter in what form it reaches Ashey’s hospital bed.

*If you’d like to send a prayer to Ashley or make a financial donation of any amount, please visit this link. GiveSendGo | Supporting Ashley in her time of need

Cards can also be sent to: Fuller’s Family Home Care – 3167 Custer Drive – Lexington, Ky. 40517