Employers offering jobs to inmates who assisted in May storm cleanup

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Since 2018, a Pulaski County Detention Center program has helped prepare inmates to pursue education and employment after their release.

“We did life skills classes and other things to kind of get us prepared to go back into the workforce,” said Brandy Cook, former inmate. “It changed my entire life. It literally set the course of my life.”

Finding employment can be a struggle for former inmates, but the programs at the detention center make a difference.

“Whenever you have somebody that encourages you and supports you and believes in you, it really does make the world of difference,” Meranda Ashburn added.

Kentucky’s overall recidivism rate was 31% in early 2025, according to the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet. That means 31% of people released from state custody were reincarcerated within 24 months of their release.

“I've been in and out of the system for so long that this was my permanent address for a lot of years,” said Jessica Willis. “When they offer to give you programs where you can develop some skills and figure out that you don't have to just be a criminal anymore, it's a very big thing.”

The skills and jobs learned from the programs helped many of these former inmates in Pulaski County find success upon their return to the world.

“Whenever I got out, I was able to just transfer that work ethic and that drive right into my actual work life,” said Whitney Lay. “It wasn't a couple of days after I got out, I was able to start working.”

With experience from these programs, these women were not surprised when the center and some of the inmates went out to help the community in clean up after the EF-4 tornado ripped through Somerset in May.

“Whenever it came through, I called my staff and said, ‘Be ready as soon as daylight hits,’” said Pulaski County Jailer Anthony McCollum.

“It didn't really surprise me when I saw them going out to help the community,” shared Willis. “I was just glad that the community got to get a glimpse that there's not just bad people locked up.”

As a result of these efforts, the center says local employers have recently been the ones reaching out, offering opportunities.

“They reached out to us and said, ‘Hey, we see how hard these people are working, and we want to be able to give them a second chance,’” McCollum added.

It’s a second chance that has – so far – provided five more jobs for other inmates.

“It just helps people to see that success is available to all of us,” said Cook.

If you are an employer who would like to learn more about the inmates involved in storm cleanup or the work programs, you can message the Pulaski County Detention Center on Facebook.