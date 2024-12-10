'End of an era': Frisch's announces multiple closures in Lexington

(LEX 18) — A line of vehicles wrapped around the Harrodsburg Road Frisch’s on Tuesday as the restaurant neared its final day in business.

On Sunday, employees of the Cincinnati-based chain received an email telling them that their jobs would soon be eliminated as the company closed several locations.

The closures include Frisch’s on Harrodsburg Road, the Hamburg location, and the Winchester Frisch’s.

“I don't know what I'm gonna do!” said regular Philip Moore, who gets breakfast at the restaurant every morning.

“It's like home, it's like losing your home, ya know, Frisch's has been around forever,” said Moore.

According to a Frisch’s manager, the closings stem from a landlord dispute over late rent payments. He told LEX 18 that up to 70% of Frisch’s will close in the region.

That leaves around 20 restaurants and countless disappointed patrons.

“End of an era,” as Moore put it.

To employees, some of whom have spent decades working at the restaurant, the news is devastating.

“I’ve worked here for 25 years, and I'm very sad,” one employee said.

Standing together for a group photo outside the restaurant, employees hugged and cheered.

“We had a lot of people come out today, showed us love, gave us big tips, the last few days they've shown a lot of support for us, so we really appreciate that,” they said.

The Frisch’s on Harrodsburg Road closes on Wednesday, the Winchester location closes on Thursday, and Hamburg will close on Friday.

Frisch’s in Georgetown, Frankfort, London, and Louisville will remain open for now.