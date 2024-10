LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An equipment fire on Bizzell Drive in Lexington was extinguished with no injuries, the Lexington Fire Department reports.

Crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Bizzell Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday for reports of smoke in the structure.

Upon arrival, heavy equipment was found to have caught fire.

No injuries were reported, and the fire investigator was on scene.