Estill County judge defers school closure decisions to education officials after ice storm

IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Estill County Judge/Executive Donnie Watson defers to education officials when it comes to school closure decisions during severe weather events, emphasizing that superintendents are better equipped to make those calls.

"The superintendent usually makes that decision. They know more about what they need in a situation like that, so I don't interfere and I don't try to," Watson said from his office in Irvine.

The comment came as Estill County students missed their 13th consecutive day of school due to dangerous road conditions following a winter storm that left the region buried under snow and ice.

"We had 4-5 inches of ice on top of the snow, and our trucks are snowplows. We don't have ice scrapers, and you couldn't do anything with it," Watson said.

The county's rural landscape, featuring numerous gravel roads that cannot be treated with salt, added to the complexity of clearing operations.

Tuesday's warmer temperatures and overnight rain provided much-needed relief. Watson noticed significant improvements while driving home from Lexington Tuesday night and during his Wednesday morning commute to the office.

"The roads are pretty much cleared now. They've done a great job, both the county workers and the state highway workers here in Estill County," Watson said.

Despite the progress, no decision had been made regarding Thursday's school schedule as of Wednesday. Watson acknowledged the outstanding work of his crews under difficult circumstances.

"It was really difficult to work through, but they've made a lot of progress," Watson said.

The extended closure has created significant challenges for families, marking the second consecutive year central Kentucky has faced such prolonged weather-related school disruptions.

"It creates a big problem for a family when parents are working, and you have kids who need someone with them. It upsets everyone," Watson said.