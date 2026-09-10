ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Estill County Board of Education is asking for the public's help in identifying a driver who sped past a stopped school bus around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the board, the vehicle came into the emergency lane on the side of the bus a student would exit from just seconds later.

Estill County school officials asking for help identifying vehicle that sped past stopped bus

"Thankfully, no child was injured, but situations like this can have devastating consequences," the board said in a post to social media.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Estill County Schools Transportation Director Laura Freeman at laura.freeman@estill.kyschools.us or via phone at 606-723-2482.