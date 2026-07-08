Ethel Road residents say flash flooding near Jessamine-Fayette county line is a recurring problem

JESSAMINE CO., KY. (LEX NEWS) — Flash flooding near the Jessamine and Fayette county line left at least one home partially submerged Tuesday, but residents say the problem is far from new.

Those living on Ethel Road near Tates Creek Road received at least four inches of rain Tuesday, which quickly accumulated around nearby homes and roads.

Toney Miller lives along Ethel Road and says his home floods regularly. Just hours before his home was partially underwater.

"It's the norm, literally. I mean, it happens just like this every time. I mean, this one actually broke our fence down a little bit, so it's a little bit more heavier rain," Miller said.

Miller said his family has contacted city officials multiple times seeking help, but those efforts have gone nowhere.

"Every time it rains, it, it does this every time, and we've called the city multiple times and they have not came out and looked or anything like that or. They say they come out, but they never do," Miller said.

He added he has waited for hours after calling, but no one has shown up. Fortunately, the inside of his home was not damaged.

"Every time that it rains, it's like literally inches away from entering our home," Miller said.

Miller is not the only one dealing with the issue. Nearby residents, who did not want to go on camera, are also at their wit's end.

"If we could just have somebody come out and look and fix it, that would be awesome," said Miller.

LEX News reached out to the public works departments in both Jessamine and Fayette counties for comment. Because this story aired outside of business hours, a response has not yet been received.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv