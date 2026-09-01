EV manufacturing company announces $112 million expansion in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — An automotive technology manufacturer in Madison County is expanding. Tuesday, Astemo Americas announced a $112 million expansion of its existing facilities in the area.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the project marks an exciting moment for Kentucky's electric vehicle industry. The Governor said the first phase of the expansion is expected to create 114 new jobs in the Commonwealth.

“Kentucky continues to lead the way when it comes to advanced manufacturing and EV operations and this project represents another great company choosing to reinvest in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “The expansion will create 114 new job opportunities for Kentucky workers and their families. Congratulations to Astemo Americas on this historic project, and I look forward to many more years of their success here in the commonwealth.”

Astemo Americas already operates two manufacturing facilities in Berea. The company said the expansion would add almost 300,000 square feet of operational space. It will also allow the current facilities to be upgraded with new equipment, increasing production and combined output.

“We are very excited to see this significant investment and expansion of Astemo Americas Inc. in Berea," said Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley. "This expansion will have a generational impact on our community and the region as quality career opportunities are created to facilitate additional production of advanced automotive components. The decision to expand in Berea certainly speaks well for the management and employees of the Astemo Americas Berea facilities. The city of Berea looks forward to continuing to grow with our largest employer, Astemo Americas.”

Projections indicate that, once completed, $379 million could be invested in the project, creating nearly 300 jobs.

“For over four decades, Kentucky has been a cornerstone of our U.S. operations, beginning with the establishment of our first plant in Harrodsburg in 1985,” said Tim Clark, president and CEO of Astemo Americas. “Since then, we have expanded to three plants, making the state a core driver of our North American operations. We remain committed to the communities and teams that drive our success. We are grateful to the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority for its continued support as we expand our operations in Berea to provide our U.S. customers with cutting-edge EV motors.”

Astemo Americas is a major global supplier for the automotive industry. It manufactures and markets engine management, electric powertrain, and integrated vehicle controls for automotive manufacturers around the world. Along with three locations in Kentucky, Astemo operates 12 manufacturing sites in the U.S. and employs more than 15,000 workers.