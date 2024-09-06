'Everyone is worth a future': Drug addiction recovery center hosts graduation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A local drug addiction recovery center is hosting its largest graduation in its history this weekend, pointing to both a need for its services and the commitment of those struggling with addiction to get clean.

"I don't think there's a family that lives in Kentucky that has not been touched by addiction, you can go to any town, any county, rural or urban and you'll come across addiction," said Michelle Maupin, director of clinical services.

Betsy Coldwell is a soon-to-be graduate of the 11-month program.

"I was an avid methamphetamine user for 23 years and I was somewhat a very functioning one until I wasn't," said Coldwell. "I was angry, I was mad at the mistakes I made in the past and really couldn't see any future any hope at all."

Christopher Perkins also fought a methamphetamine addiction.

"I was beat down and broken and hopeless, and God directed me to come to the Isaiah House and let me get my life back on track," said Perkins.

Both were able to get a second chance at life. With addiction in their past, they're looking to the future.

"I'm feeling very positive about the future because it opened up doors and opportunities just by me being sober, and I put in a lot of work and they put in a lot of work helping me," said Perkins.

Isaiah House served around 3,5000 people in 2023 and in 2024, however, its graduation rate is going up. Saturday's ceremony will have 50 people walk the stage - its largest class ever.

"We're able to give them hope and instill hope, bring them to a place where they can not only forgive things but forgive themselves and see that they're worth a future because everyone is worth a future," said Maupin.

For more information on the services Isaiah House offers, click here.