'Everything stands still:' Scott County firefighter battling recent cancer diagnosis

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Scott County firefighter is fighting a cancer diagnosis with his department by his side. Jake Gierlak says he found out around six weeks ago that he has stage 2 testicular cancer.

"Everything stands still and every emotion hits you, you never think it's going to be you until it is," said Gierlak.

The type of cancer he has is aggressive; he's already had surgery and starts chemotherapy on Wednesday.

"When that six letter word comes knocking, it scares you in ways you can't describe," said Gierlak.

He has been with the department since early 2025 when he moved to Kentucky from Colorado. Gierlak says the career is incredibly fulfilling.

"I love being able to be there for people during good moments and be there during their most challenging times, and that's something I hold near and dear to my heart," said Gierlak.

He says now his career will have to wait. His focus instead is on beating cancer and becoming an advocate to make changes to 'assumed diagnosis' laws in Kentucky.

Jake says cancer is an assumed diagnosis, which he explains means it's hard to know exactly what caused it. In his profession, however, he says many studies have been done linking being a firefighter and developing cancer.

Because of the assumed diagnosis laws in the Commonwealth, Gierlak is fighting for coverage.

"This is one of the biggest risks we face every day as firefighters when we put the badge, and I hope down the road work, benefits, and insurance is not something that other firefighters have to deal with when they get this diagnosis," said Gierlak.

Through it all, he says he has his family in uniform, his girlfriend Carissa, and his faith.

"I'm sure people would say they're upset or they don't believe or how could this happen if there's a God, but to me it's something I've fallen back on, I prayed in the hospital before surgery, I've been praying every day and every night since," said Gierlak.

On Sept. 15, there will be a fundraiser at Slanted, a restaurant in downtown Georgetown. The restaurant is donating 20% of their proceeds that day directly to Gierlak's treatment. There will also be t-shirts for sale.

A link to the GoFundMe can be found here.

