Excitement at UK: Classes begin for the 2024-25 school year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new beginning for about 30,000 students at the University of Kentucky, where classes began on Monday morning.

“This was my dream college, so I can’t believe I’m here already,” said freshman Dustin Payne, who had just completed his first Philosophy class.

The excitement could be felt in the quad located near the William T. Young library as students of all ages made the walk to their respective first classes of the new school year. The freshman class members are getting their feet under them, and they really have no idea of how fast these four years will go for them. But they seemed to be taking it all in on this first day.

“I’m excited. I’m eager to get class started for the routine,” said freshman Lyla Durham.

Each of the freshman we spoke with said they managed to get a ticket to the football game Saturday, when the Wildcats open the season at Kroger Field, so naturally they’re excited about that too. It’s all part of the experience.

They got to campus last week, said goodbye to their parents/guardians and other family members, and were then immediately thrown into a mix they’ve never experienced.

“Orientation, K-week, things like that are designed to help you meet people, so that makes it easy, they set it up perfectly,” said another freshman, Aiden Cooper.

Tatum Smith came out of Kentucky from another Commonwealth: Pennsylvania.

“I wanted something different, but I also have family in Nashville,” she said of her desire to come to Kentucky.

Whatever their reason for coming to UK, they’re here now, they were in class as of Monday morning, and in May of 2028 most of them will all be sitting under a cap wondering where those four years went.