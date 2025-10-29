Experience Buffalo Trace's haunted history this Halloween

(LEX 18) — Buffalo Trace Distillery is inviting guests to experience a different kind of spirit this Halloween season with their new "Night at the Distillery" self-guided tour.

The $35 per person experience allows visitors to explore America's oldest continuously running distillery after dark, revealing two centuries of history (some of it haunted). The tour takes place over two weekends and is open to guests 21 and older.

Part of the distillery's haunted history involves Albert B. Blanton, who has been spotted on the property by tour guides and guests through the years.

"So as they arrive and check in, they're going to encounter some storytellers, hear some legends and lore of Buffalo Trace," said Tyler Adams with Buffalo Trace. "We've been here over 200 years so there's plenty of stories. And they also get some cocktails along the way."

The immersive experience guides guests from building to building under moonlight and also includes cocktail tastings, a neat tasting, and snacks.

The distillery says there are still some tickets available for Oct. 31st.

Find tickets here.