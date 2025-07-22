Expert: How to talk to your children about mass shootings

(LEX 18) — More than a week after a deadly mass shooting claimed two lives and injured three others in Lexington, parents may be wondering how to address their children's questions and concerns.

"I think a big part of how we should respond when these things are happening is for one being mindful of how you're feeling. So one of the hardest parts of that heaviness is being able to recognize it," said Dr. Christia Spears Brown, a developmental psychologist at the University of Kentucky.

It can be difficult to know how to approach tough subjects like mass shootings with children, but starting the conversation is key, according to Dr. Brown.

Dr. Brown recommends not assuming your child is unaware of traumatic events, even if you haven't discussed them yet.

"Maybe asking, 'have you heard anything that's gone on? There's been some bad things that have happened in the city.' So just asking from a curiosity perspective," Dr. Brown said.

Most importantly, be aware of any changes in your child, either behaviorally or physically. Parents should remember to emphasize to their children that they are safe.

"Reinforcing the safety part of it and how rare it is. And reminding them that we go there every day and things are okay and we'll get through all of these scary days together," Dr. Brown said.

She advises parents to watch for noticeable differences that could signal anxiety, such as changes in sleep or eating habits, or shifts in mood.

"Are they not sleeping well? Do they complain of a tummy ache or a headache? Are they not going to places they normally like going to? Whether it be church or school or some kind of other public space," Dr. Brown said.

Dr. Brown suggests incorporating stress-relieving activities like walking or other light exercise, and maintaining open communication with children while validating their emotions.

"All of our feelings are important. But making sure we're not overly-consumed by those feelings is also important," Dr. Brown said.

A vigil to honor those impacted by the shooting will be held at Tuesday, July 22 at 6 p.m. at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza.

