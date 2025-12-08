Local experts weigh in on prevention after cases of new mutated flu strain on the rise

(LEX 18) — Seasonal influenza activity is increasing, according to the Centers for Disease Control. With it, a mutated strain of influenza A is on the rise.

The new mutation of H3N2 is called 'subclade K,' and has made its way through Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, and as of December 4, at least 29 states and the District of Columbia. Those states include Ohio, Indiana and Virginia.

What experts say they're most concerned about is the severity of this mutation's symptoms:

"It's the severity of the routine symptoms: most of those symptoms are fever with cough, and usually they're accompanied by muscle pains, lots of fatigue, and headache," said Dr. Armaghan-e-Rehman Mansoor, assistant professor of infectious diseases at the University of Kentucky.

Experts say the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from any type of influenza, and to lessen the severity of symptoms if contracted, is to get vaccinated — and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"It typically takes about two weeks to get the height of protection in your system. That gives us a little time before we get together for Christmas," said Cassie Prather, public health director for the Woodford County Health Department.

Experts also recommend other preventative measures like keeping flu and COVID test kits handy, staying home when you feel sick, and washing your hands:

"Don't go into work or school when you're sick. And then we also can't forget about washing our hands. It's the simplest, most effective way to decrease illness," said Prather.

Prather also recommends getting a high-dose vaccine if you're 65 or older.

"It's just more potent, it's more powerful, more protective, than the one for the general population just because the elderly are more susceptible to adverse symptoms," said Prather.

Wearing a mask if your sick can also prevent flu transmission.

Children as young as six months are, in most cases, able to get a flu shot.

