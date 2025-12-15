Extreme cold fills Lexington shelters to capacity, winter plan extended

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Extreme cold that arrived late Saturday night forced Lexington to extend winter weather shelter operations, with facilities running at full capacity to accommodate anyone seeking warmth and safety.

The New Life Center, which typically serves about 50 clients during moderate weather, saw that number jump to approximately 80 people per day when arctic temperatures hit the region.

"Coffee, donuts, case management, which is me," said Chris Primeaux with New Life Center. "We help them get their identification, help them get jobs, housing, warm clothes. We're handing out sleeping bags, gloves, hand warmers."

The organization remains grateful for donations of winter weather items to support its expanded services during extreme weather events.

Just blocks away, the Lexington Rescue Mission experienced a similar surge in demand. Executive Director Laura Carr said their facility went from serving a couple of hundred people during moderate temperatures to accommodating 300 people daily during the cold snap.

"When the temperature was more moderate, we were serving a couple of hundred; now we're serving 300 a day," Carr said.

The Rescue Mission's building also provides medical services for anyone who arrives with frostbite from prolonged outdoor exposure.

Shelter operators note the increased demand stems from more than just weather conditions. Economic factors have contributed to a growing homeless population in Lexington.

"Most people who are experiencing homelessness in Lexington are actually homeless for the first time. It is a crisis, and they don't know where to go or turn for help," Carr said.

Some individuals hesitate to seek shelter services due to embarrassment, which can become dangerous when temperatures plummet.

"We have a lot of people who come in who are embarrassed. There's nothing to be embarrassed about; everyone is one paycheck away from being homeless at this point," Primeaux said.

"Our goal is to not only be a welcoming place for them, but help them navigate the resources here locally," Carr said.