Facebook group collects 200 meals to feed plane crash first responders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville woman is channeling her passion for feeding others into disaster relief efforts following the UPS plane crash.

Alexis Desmond, who runs a local food assistance Facebook group, quickly mobilized to provide meals for first responders and victims.

"Just knowing I'm helping people not go hungry and I'm feeding people is enough for me," Desmond said.

Even before the disaster struck, Desmond and a friend operated a Facebook page called Free Food Louisville, which connects locals with opportunities for free meals and food drives. The group has experienced a lot of growth in recent days.

"My friend and I started this group called Free Food Louisville trying to feed our neighbors and community and make a small difference where we can, and that turned into, within the past week, over 1,000 people joining the group and participating," Desmond said.

Within hours of the crash, Desmond had gathered enough food and donations to feed first responders at the scene. On Wednesday, she and her husband personally delivered the meals directly to those working at ground zero.

"We made over 200 meals for victims and first responders and were able to drop it off directly at ground zero, able to get beyond the barricades to go where they were and drop them off for the people that truly needed them," Desmond said.

The delivery consisted of hot dogs, chips, water and electrolytes - a simple meal with a big morale boost for those working long hours at the crash site.

Desmond encouraged others to contribute to relief efforts in whatever way they can.

"If anyone at home is wondering what they do to make a difference, if you can clean out your pantry and go to your local food pantry or police precincts, give food, just give food," Desmond said.

Wild Eggs is also contributing to relief efforts, donating over 200 breakfast burritos and sandwiches that will be delivered Sunday to first responders.