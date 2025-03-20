Fair helps students with learning disabilities transition to life after high school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A unique opportunity took over the Henry Clay High School cafeteria Thursday morning. It’s called the Transition Fair, and it showcases programs and opportunities for students with disabilities to be able to access after high school.

Brian Newton, a special education teacher at Henry Clay, is responsible for the program.

“We need to be able to support [students] when they leave here so that they know where they can go to get a job, to find housing, to have family support, psychological help , things of that nature,” Newton said.

The Transition Fair connects students and their families with resources, including daily supports, post-secondary education, and even employment opportunities.

“There's so much out there that people don't realize or know about that this is what kind of helps broadcast what's there, what can help you,” Newton said.

This is the third year of the Transition Fair at Henry Clay. Newton said there are 45 vendors that have signed up for the fair this year.

“It's all about strengthening families,” said one vendor, Sheri Estill, who is a parenting advocate at the Nest. “It's about empowering families to get the help that they need.”

Events like these are important to help kids and families find potential next steps to take in the year after high school graduation.

“80% of our kids with MSD population don't do anything,” Newton said, talking about data showing what their students do in the year after graduating.

“The percentages get a little lower as the disabilities get a little more high functioning, but for the most part kids aren't going places because they don't know where to go.”

“Sometimes we as human beings don't like to ask for help,” said Estill, “but there are places available to help you get you through that next transition in your life.”

