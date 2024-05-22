Fallen deputy Caleb Conley remembered one year later

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — May 22 marks a somber anniversary for the Scott County Sheriff’s Department. On this day last year, Deputy Caleb Conley was shot and killed in the line of duty while conducting a traffic stop on I-75.

At only 35 years old, Conley’s death left an immeasurable hole in the lives of his wife and kids, parents, colleagues, and friends.

One year later, they can’t believe the time that’s passed.

“It's like I went to bed and woke up and it's a year later, unbelievable,” said Sgt. Everett Humphries, who began working at the Sheriff’s Department around the same time as Conley and considered him a close friend.

Sgt. Robert Tackett, a former supervisor of Conley’s, echoed the sentiments, “We've had some tough days over the last year. I'd be lying if I told you I didn't wake up emotional this morning.”

In the days leading up to the one-year anniversary, Conley’s family and colleagues visited Washington D.C. for National Police Week. There, fallen law enforcement officers were honored through vigils and ceremonies.

During several events, Conley's name was read aloud. He's one of 48 law enforcement officers killed by gunfire in 2023.

At the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, Conley’s name has been permanently etched into the wall, listed among others who made the ultimate sacrifice.

According to Conley’s mom, no one wanted to be a public servant more than Caleb did.

“He was a very compassionate person,” said Jolene Conley. “He always had the dream of being a police officer ever since he was three and could walk and talk and do anything that was police officer-related.”

Conley fulfilled his dream, but his personality was much more than the uniform. Friends and family often talk about his sense of humor.

“We worked the third shift. It'd be 8 o'clock in the morning, and we were supposed to be asleep, and he'd be sending us TikTok videos,” said Tackett. He had a great personality. That'll always be missed about him.”

“He was a funny person, always doing practical jokes on everyone,” said Jolene. “He was very determined, he had a passion for his job that…I don't know, you could say it was bigger than his heart.”

Conley’s dedication to his job was matched only by his love for friends and family.

At a community event on the anniversary of his death, hundreds turned out to show their support for the family and pay tribute to Conley.

“I’m glad to see the group that’s shown up today and the mood is very uplifting and that’s what we wanted today, a celebration of Caleb’s life,” said Sheriff Tony Hampton. “We’ve had a rough year, a sad year, but we’ve all brought it together and that’s what Caleb would have wanted is for us to come together and be here today to celebrate his life.”

The Caleb Conley Foundation raises funds for fallen first responders. You can learn more here.