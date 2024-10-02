Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Frankfort adds 11 names

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The ring of a bell breaks the silence of friends and families remembering fallen firefighters. Kentucky’s annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial honored the lives of public servants who lost their lives while on duty.

Kyle Carpenter, president of the Kentucky Firefighters Association, has been to more of these services than he can count.

“It’s the loss of a loved one,” Carpenter said. “Not only a loved one, a friend, a coworker. There’s always a heartache all over the commonwealth when we lose a brother.”

Kentucky honored its fallen heroes with Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman in attendance as fire officials unveiled 11 names added to the Fallen Firefighter Memorial at Juniper Hills Park.

“It brings back a lot of sadness,” Carpenter said, “remembering those we have lost and the funerals and stuff we’ve had for these gentlemen and ladies on the wall.”

More than 200 names are engraved in the wall, representing fallen firefighters from all corners of the Commonwealth.

“It’s a brotherhood,” said Carpenter. From career to volunteer firefighters, no matter the region, he added, “we’re all in it together and we’re all here to support each other. So, whenever there’s a loss within that community, it’s felt across the commonwealth.”

One of the names added was Joseph Back from Whitesburg. He passed away in October 2023. Back’s wife, Lisa, was in attendance, and she received a plaque honoring her husband.

“It’s been a lot, it’s been really hard,” Lisa said. “He was young. He was still in his 50’s, his death was completely unexpected.”

Ceremonies like this one, remembering the sacrifices of these public servants, do a lot to thank the families who lost their loved ones.

“It means a lot that his service got recognized,” Lisa added. “He was really dedicated. Loved his job.”

Carpenter stood before families and firemen and spoke at the start of the ceremony. From the bell to the bagpipes to the bugle, each sound evokes a different emotion.

“I look back on the crowd and I remember why we do this,” Carpenter said. “It’s for the people of this commonwealth, of this state, for these families, and that’s why we put our lives on the line, to save these people and to save their property.”