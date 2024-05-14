Fallen Kentucky sheriff's deputy Caleb Conley honored in Washington, D.C. as part of National Police Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LEX 18) — The names of 282 law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty were honored in Washington, D.C., on Monday night.

The names have officially been added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Followed by musical tributes, remarks from Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of the United States Department of Homeland Security, and other special messages, a “roll call of heroes” read aloud the names of each officer who died in the line of duty.

After thorough research and approval by the names committee, 164 officers who died in previous years, before 2023, were honored at the vigil – that includes seven officers from Kentucky.

The final name read for Kentucky was Caleb Conley, the Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed while conducting a traffic stop last May.

“As we come together again this year to commemorate the lives of fallen officers, we recognize the profound sacrifice they made in service to their communities and country,”

said William Alexander, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “Their memory remains a testament to valor and selflessness; two core tenets that a law

enforcement officer abides by when being sworn in to service. This solemn ceremony encourages us to never forget their enduring legacy of service and sacrifice.”

When the names had all been read, the crowd of 30,000 family, colleagues, and supporters lit candles one by one, slowly illuminating the National Mall.

The names of the 282 officers added to the National Memorial this year can be found here.

