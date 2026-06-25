Families are bracing for cuts as Kentucky Medicaid faces a 4% reduction

(LEX NEWS) — A 4% cut to Kentucky's Medicaid reimbursement rates takes effect Aug. 1, according to a letter sent to providers from the Department for Medicaid Services, and advocates say the consequences for families across the state could be devastating.

The Department for Medicaid Services says the cut will affect a sweeping list of provider types, from hospitals and physicians to home health agencies, dentists, and behavioral health providers. The reduction is the result of the state budget passed in the General Assembly during the latest session.

For Brittany True, Medicaid is a lifeline, and the news comes as a major concern.

"As a mom, it's not just an insurance card — it got him his Cubby Bed that keeps him safe at night, if he didn't have that he'd be out of here in a heartbeat. It got him his Roosevelt car seat, his medical stroller, his G-tube, his supplies…Medicaid, without it, I don't know where, not only Weston, but where our whole family would be," True said.

Her 3-year-old son, Weston, has NAA15: a rare genetic disorder that True says affects only 66 people in the world. Weston is fed through a gastrostomy tube, has celiac disease, and is a seizure risk. Due to his around-the-clock needs, True left her career to stay home with him.

Their days are filled with appointments, therapies, and an undeniable reliance on Medicaid. Even Weston's specialized babysitter is paid through the program.

The Aug. 1 rate cut includes the Medicaid waiver program on which Weston relies.

"While 4% may seem small to some, it could change our entire world," True said.

True and Weston's older siblings, Carson and Skylar, attended the Medicaid oversight meeting Wednesday at the Capitol, sitting through the proceedings to advocate for Weston.

"Medicaid helps us with therapies and stuff and helps keep Weston…like himself," 12-year-old Skylar said.

Families like theirs filled the room, determined to show lawmakers that every cent of Medicaid funding in Kentucky is needed.

"I have been Weston's voice from the beginning and I won't stop," True said, adding that she hopes to see families advocate on behalf of their loved ones by calling their legislators.