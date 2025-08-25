Families enjoying the fresh space at Gatton Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On its third day of being open, Gatton Park on the Town Branch is a popular place.

“It has exceeded my expectations. It's really nice,” said Kevin Hall, who was also at Saturday’s grand opening. “I would walk past it and look at it and have a hard time figuring out what's going on here, but this is wonderful.”

Just two days later, Hall walked his dog Angus through the park again, showing it off to his son for the first time.

“I think it's awesome,” said Maleah Hummel, visiting from Cynthiana. “I didn't realize it was going to be this big with so much to do and see there's stuff to climb, water features, so the kids love it.”

The most popular area of the park is the playground, which includes climbing obstacles, and a big, metal slide.

“There's like a bunch of ropes and then there's a ladder, then there's different ways to get up,” Henry Keener explained, sharing how to get to the slide opening.

The next big event on the schedule is the Beach Boys concert on Sept. 17. The park is also in the middle of planning other events that will take place during the fall. You can stay on the lookout for that schedule at gattonpark.org.