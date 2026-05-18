Family advocates for childhood cancer research after son's rare brain tumor diagnosis

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Stanford family is turning a devastating diagnosis into a mission to raise awareness for childhood cancer research after their young son was diagnosed with a rare, inoperable brain tumor.

Cierra and Ryan Pennington noticed their son Bowen's eye drifting inward and initially thought he might need glasses. A CT scan revealed something far more serious.

"They came in at about 4 o'clock that afternoon at UK and they told us that he had terminal brain cancer," Cierra Pennington said.

Doctors diagnosed Bowen with DIPG, a rare, inoperable brain tumor that typically affects about 300 children nationwide each year. The family says a recent increase in cases has caused alarm across Kentucky.

Covering Kentucky UK doctor says rising DIPG cases in KY is concerning, but not yet alarming Kayleigh Randle

"...when he was diagnosed, our neurosurgeon, she had told us that usually in Kentucky they see one case a year and she said in this year alone, which was 2025, they had seen four already, and she said we don't know why," Cierra said.

Months after his diagnosis, Bowen's parents say he is still doing well.

"He's had three MRIs now, I think. And there's been no progression of his tumor, no progression of symptoms," Cierra said.

Ryan Pennington said the family watches closely for any changes in Bowen's energy and spirit.

"We always say, if there's a day that he doesn't want to go chase the chickens, we know something's wrong. And so far he's putting miles on the chickens," Ryan said.

The family now travels to truck shows, sharing Bowen's story and advocating for childhood cancer research.

"We're going to go to every truck show that we can. That allows us to set up a tent to be able to advocate for Bowen, not only for Bowen, but for DIPG, childhood cancer in general," Ryan said.

Through it all, the Penningtons say they are choosing hope over fear.

"You have to focus on the today, not the future, because we do not handle the future. We don't know what the future brings. And you know, we are lucky enough that Bowen is still in really good health," Cierra said.