LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The family of a woman killed in a crash on Long Lick Pike is calling for safety improvements along the road, saying they hope her death will lead to changes that could prevent another tragedy.

A bright pink cross now marks the area where Clarissa Walker lost her life. For her family, the memorial reflects Walker's personality while also serving as a warning to drivers.

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"We've lost an amazing person, and my family is obviously devastated by it, and so is the community," Walker's cousin, Katelynn King, said.

King said the bright memorial was fitting for her cousin.

"Clarissa loved flowers and bright, and she was always wanting to stand out," King said. "I hope people drive down this road and see the shiny cross and see that a beautiful person's life was lost here."

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Department, Walker was driving on Long Lick Pike last Thursday when another driver turned left from Skinnersburg Road and collided with Walker's Jeep.

In the days following the crash, King started a petition calling for safety improvements along Long Lick Pike. King said the petition has received more than 1,000 signatures.

"In this time and age, we shouldn't have blind spots anymore," King said. "The state should be responsible on the state roads to make sure that you can see on both sides, whether that's adding a mirror or clearing a hill."

LEX News reached out to local and state leaders about the family's concerns.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it plans to review the crash investigation and road conditions to determine whether safety improvements are warranted. State Sen. Matt Nunn said he and the Scott County judge-executive have also asked the state to consider possible improvements.

King said she hopes the attention generated by Walker's death will lead officials to examine the intersection and other areas of Long Lick Pike that residents believe are dangerous.

"It wasn't the fault of Clarissa. It wasn't the fault of the lady," King said. "It was this awful road that has been awful for years and has been neglected by our government."

Walker was laid to rest Thursday, one week after the crash.