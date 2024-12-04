Family displaced, Christmas presents saved during house fire in Lancaster, officials report

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews in Garrard County managed to save a families Christmas presents during a reported residential structure fire on Tuesday evening in Lancaster, authorities reported.

According to a post from the Garrard County EMA/CSEPP, on Tuesday at around 6:45 p.m., authorities were called to the area of Price Ct. on a structure fire. Upon arrival, units saw heavy smoke coming from the outside of the home.

Units began to extinguish the fire, authorities added, and were able to salvage Christmas presents "in efforts to protect this families Christmas holiday."

The fire was contained and under control after around 30 minutes while four people were displaced due to the fire, the post read. Further, housing resources were made available through the American Red Cross.