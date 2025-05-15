Family fostering kids with medical complexities in need of special van

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Matthew and Abby Olmstead’s background as paramedics led to their desire to begin fostering kids in 2015.

“We had seen the other side of foster care, we've seen the removal of kids in different homes,” Abby said. “We decided that we had a home, and we had time and we decided to help.”

In total, they’ve fostered 15 kids so far. In 2018, they adopted their son and had conversations about adopting a baby girl.

“We got to be there for her birth,” Abby said. “Matt got to cut the cord. Just a fairy tale adoption story, um, something you would never think would happen to you.”

Her name was Charlee, and she was born in March of 2019. Charlee had Down Syndrome and a congenital heart defect.

“This beautiful little girl was born and loved by all of us instantly. She ended up needing heart surgery at four days old,” Abby shared. “Charlee had a lot of medical stuff up front in the first year. After that, it kind of slowed down.”

“She made everybody feel like you were her favorite person in the whole wide world.”

When Charlee was three years old, she became very sick again.

“One day I was at work,” Matt shared. “I was a paramedic in another county, and I got a phone call from my wife. She said, ‘Charlee's really sick. I'm taking her to the hospital.’”

“They came back with the blood work and said she's in septic shock and she already has organ failure,” Abby said.

The Olmsteads lost Charlee in 2022. After a year, they started talking about fostering again.

“We had this huge hole in our lives now,” Abby said. “There was a possibility she would live with us her whole life. And so all of that love that you have saved up for her future, where does that go?”

Matt and Abby made the choice to open their house again. Because of their time with Charlee. They specifically requested foster kids with medical complexities. This calling brings with it an extra need.

“We're trying to raise money for a wheelchair van because it's a huge cost,” Abby said.

Making this request a step of faith for Matt and Abby as they continue to give their love to those in need.

“It's easy to say yes and figure out the rest later,” Abby said. Um, “We have these two kids that are both going to be wheelchair-bound their whole life and we love them.”

You can learn more about Charlee’s story here. You can also donate to the Olmsteads at this Spotfund.