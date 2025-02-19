Family needs support after losing home in Clay County tornado

(LEX 18) — "You're just looking at all your life and everything you had was just destroyed in a matter of seconds," said Casey Burkhart, who lost her home on Feb. 6.

Burkhart is a single mother of two. She was home when the tornado tore through her home.

"It's a very distinct sound, it's something that if you ever hear it you will never forget that sound," said Burkhart. “It goes so fast and it's gone just as fast as it come.”

She said the experience was terrifying, but the aftermath may be worse. Her children are with relatives, but she’s been living out of her car for the last 12 days.

Burkhart said she’s extremely grateful to everyone who has donated to her GoFundMe.

"I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart, when you get down to nothing every little bit helps,” said Burkhart.