Family of 14-year-old shooting victim speaks out as he recovers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sunday night marked one month since a deadly shooting on Lexington's west side.

18-year-old Juan Angel Martinez-Bustos was killed during the Oct. 3 shooting on Devonport Drive. 14-year-old Jesus Labra was injured from a gunshot to the leg, according to his older brother.

"Jesus didn't deserve this shooting," said 21-year-old Francisco Salgado Labra.

He told LEX 18 by sharing his family's story, he hopes to prevent more violence in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood where he lives.

"I've lived here for 16 years, and I want to move somewhere else safe," Francisco said. "I don't want to hear shootings, no more gun violence. I want to live a normal life with my family."

But right now, his family is focused on taking care of Jesus, who also goes by Chuy. His injuries have kept him out of school and sports for weeks.

"He loves soccer, he loves Real Madrid," Francisco said.

Jesus will likely return to school this week, but Francisco says he will continue to push for justice for his brother, and his friend Juan.

"Juan was a brother, a friend, a person who we loved," he said.

No one has been arrested in this case. If you know anything, contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020. All tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.