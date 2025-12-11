Family of Central Kentucky woman missing for 7 months offers $5,000 reward

(LEX 18) — The parents of a missing Central Kentucky woman are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to finding their daughter, who disappeared seven months ago.

Kori Smith, 49, was last seen on Normandy Court in Nicholasville in May. Her parents, Don and Carol Smith, traveled from their home in Boise, Idaho, to Central Kentucky to post flyers about their daughter's disappearance.

"Keeping it moving on a daily basis or a weekly basis is just hard to do," Don said.

The reward will only be paid if the tip directly leads to locating Kori or her remains. The reward is available through January 21.

"We felt by offering a reward of $5,000 that it may bring someone forward with information," Don said.

Paris Police are handling the investigation since the missing person report was filed in Paris and Kori is a Bourbon County resident.

"Paris Police really didn't start investigating until the middle of September," Don Smith said.

Kori's sister Jaime, visited Lexington from California in September.

We Follow Through Family continues search for missing Kentucky woman months after disappearance Drew Amman

"If it was me that was missing she would've already found me she would have already had answers," Jaime said.

The family is asking anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward.

"Anybody that knows anything no matter how small they may think that information is we need that information," Carol said.

The family has placed a tribute to Kori in their Boise home as they continue searching for answers.

"We're doing this process to try and retrieve Kori's remains because we think that's where we're at...unfortunately," Carol Smith said.

Anyone reporting a tip on Kori's whereabouts will remain anonymous.