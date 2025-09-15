Family continues search for missing central Kentucky woman months after disappearance

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The family of a missing Central Kentucky woman continues to plead for help months after her disappearance, with no new leads in the case.

Covering Kentucky Police continue to investigate the disappearance of local woman Kori Smith Drew Amman

"It's not something I'll ever be able to get over until we find her," said Jaime, Smith's sister.

The family tells us Detective Lewis Boyer is handling the investigation.

Members of Smith's family visited Central Kentucky on Monday, including her sister Jaime, who traveled from California, and her parents Don and Carol, who came from Idaho.

"All we want is our daughter back, we just want her back," Don and Carol said.

"We care so much about her, we just want resolution on this," Jaime said.

The family is still trying to figure out what happened to Smith, who went missing in Nicholasville on Normandy Court where she worked for Swedish Auto. She last last seen in May.

"I feel like if it was me missing she would've already found me she would've already had answers because she was good at finding people," Jaime said.

Finding any good lead in this case has been a major struggle since Smith disappeared. Among the people supporting Smith and her family is Bourbon County's coroner.

"I want to bring her home, I mean I've come to the realization that it may just be bringing her home for closure," Dee Gee Roe said.

For Reda Leasor, considered Smith's Kentucky mom, the situation remains surreal.

"Sometimes it doesn't seem real because this has never happened to anyone that I know," Leasor said.

Paula Doyle, who has known Smith for over five years, summed up the community's feelings.

"I'm here today for Kori to find justice for her," Doyle said.

In the meantime, indescribable pain continues for Carol.

"It's like living in a hell just for parents," she said.

Attempts by LEX 18 Monday to reach Paris Police Department for comment were unsuccessful.

