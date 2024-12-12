Family of community activist killed in shooting reacts to arrest in case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man charged with murdering a Lexington community activist appeared in court for an arraignment on Thursday.

20-year-old Tiquan Anderson was arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday in the shooting death of 44-year-old Quaynell King.

Anderson allegedly shot King during an incident on Versailles Road on Dec. 1.

He appeared before a judge on Thursday via Zoom, facing a $1 million bond and charges of murder, wanton endangerment, and criminal mischief.

"I know that my son just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time," Diann King, Quaynell's mother, said after Thursday's hearing.

King's family described him as a selfless and shy community activist who turned his own life around to give back to others.

"I'm just so proud that his activism work is speaking for itself right now. And we've got a foundation and we're going to continue Quaynell's work with the community," his mother said.

Brionna Conn, King's girlfriend and mother of his 3-year-old daughter, also spoke after the arraignment.

"Our 3-year-old daughter, she's doing well, but could just thank you for the support. Keep praying for our daughter, and his son as well. They're doing okay, but it's hard," Conn said.

Diann King revealed she has been in contact with Anderson's mother, as the two have been lifelong friends. She added there are "no sides" in the case as both families are hurting.

She also expressed frustration after learning Anderson had been out on bond for other charges at the time of the alleged shooting.

"Obviously the system is not working effectively. Because this man was allowed to be out committing crimes," she said.

Anderson is due back in court next Friday, Dec. 20.