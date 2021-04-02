Family of hit-and-run victim mourn loss at scene of crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The family of Tamaris Mack brought balloons and flowers to the intersection of Bryanwood Parkway and Bryan Station Road Thursday afternoon one day after Mack, who was just 15, died there due to a hit-and-run.

"We just want to show her that we loved her and just express that," Mack's cousin Ashley Smith said. "We want people to know that she was an amazing girl."

Mack's body was found in the roadway shortly after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to Lexington police. The investigation is ongoing and a person of interest has not been identified.

"It's very hard," Smith said. "We want justice. We want someone to answer for taking this life."

Smith and her family said they do forgive the driver of the car that killed Mack.

"It's just hard to really understand how you could leave someone like that," Smith said. "But who knows what that person was going through at that time when that happened."

Smith described her younger cousin, who was a freshman at Bryan Station High School, as a loving and joyful teenager.

"It's just hard to know that we're going to have to be without her," she said.

Smith has established a GoFundMe page to support Mack's family.