Family of Logan Tipton speak after Ronald Exantus is extradited back to Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Ronald Exantus, who was found not guilty by reason of insanity for killing 6-year-old Logan Tipton in 2015, has been extradited to Kentucky custody after failing to register as a felon in Florida.

Exantus was convicted of attacking his family, and after serving seven years in jail, was scheduled to serve his mandatory re-entry supervision in Florida. By law, he was required to register as a felon within two days of arriving in the state. After failing to do so, he was extradited back to Kentucky.

"I don't feel like there is any such thing as justice. No matter what, it's not gonna bring Logan back," said Heather Tipton, Logan's mother.

Tipton said she's relieved Exantus is back in custody but believes the system failed her family.

"I would feel so much better if he had to complete his entire 20 years and then had to go to a mental facility, which is what we were told would happen by prosecutors," Tipton said.

She expressed skepticism about Exantus' failure to register himself as a felon.

"I am very grateful that he "forgot." But I don't just buy that. He's a very intelligent man. He was a dialysis nurse," Tipton said.

What happens next

With Exantus back in custody, the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet says his case could go before an Administrative Law Judge if he doesn't waive his right to a hearing. That judge will present findings to the state Parole Board, which will determine whether to revoke his release.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers are urging the board to send the Indiana man back to prison and make him ineligible for re-release.

Tipton questioned why officials are only now taking decisive action.

"The first thing that pops in my mind is what took y'all so long like how come now everybody is saying you know they're all signing and everything to keep him in. Where were you in the last 10 years? We knew he was going to come up for parole," Tipton said.

The family hopes to take things one step further.

"We're still going to be very vocal about having him brought up on some kind of federal charges since he did cross state lines when he committed the murder of my son," Tipton said.

However, based on their experience with the justice system, Tipton remains pessimistic about the outcome.

"I don't have very much faith in it to be honest with you. I expect him to be released in a few months to be quite frank. I hope it doesn't happen that way, but that's what I'm expecting," Tipton said.

