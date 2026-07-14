Family of man killed in Herrington Lake boat crash retains legal representation

(LEX NEWS) — Two law firms have been retained to represent the family of a Jessamine County man killed in a July 4 boat collision on Herrington Lake in Mercer County.

Peterson Law and Whiteford Taylor & Preston announced they are representing the family of 25-year-old Nazar Svintozelskiy, who died in the crash. He was laid to rest on Monday.

Covering Kentucky Funeral details for man who died following boat collision announced Web Staff

His father, Alex Svintozelskiy, remains in critical condition and is currently unresponsive. Other family members aboard the boat also suffered serious injuries.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and the Commonwealth Attorney's office are actively investigating the incident.

The two firms said they are also conducting an independent investigation into the circumstances of the collision.

"The family is sincerely appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from the community," Justin Peterson, founding partner of Peterson Law, said. "I am also impressed by the number of witnesses who have come forward with useful and relevant information. We will continue to investigate until those at fault are held accountable."

No charges have been filed so far.