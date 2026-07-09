Funeral details for man who died following boat collision on Herrington Lake announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The funeral details for a 25-year-old who died following a multi-vehicle boat collision on Herrington Lake over the weekend have been announced.

A memorial service for Nazar Svintozelskiy is set to take place at the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in Lexington on Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. Burial service is scheduled for the following Monday at the Clark Legacy Center in Nicholasville.

Svintozelskiy died after a boat he was on was involved in the collision on July 4. According to a GoFundMe organized by the family, his father was injured in the collision and remains at UK Hospital.

Three other people were injured in the collision, which remains under investigation by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.