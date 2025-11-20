Family of Richmond man seeking answers after fatal August motorcycle crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The family of a Richmond man killed in a motorcycle crash in August is still searching for answers about what happened that day.

Bill Wason, 72, died when he was hit while riding his motorcycle near the entrance to Buc-ee's on August 27. His wife Connie was preparing to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary when the tragedy occurred.

"My faith is my rock. It's gotten us through many things over the 49 years we were married," Connie Wason said.

Instead of celebrating their milestone anniversary, Connie now finds herself reflecting on the kind of man her husband was.

"He was probably one of the kindest people you'll ever meet. Very much if anyone needed anything done, he would almost always say yes," she said. "He just looked what was out there and what needed to be done and Bill would do it."

Bill was a 40-year National Guard veteran who was highly involved in his church, the VFW, American Legion and Knights of Columbus. His community has rallied around Connie during this difficult time.

"It's been huge. I could call anybody and if they didn't know, they'd send me to whoever it was I needed," she said.

Months after the accident, Connie says she can't shake the feeling that they don't have all the pieces to understand what happened to her husband. She often rode on Bill's trike with him and trusted his careful driving.

"He was careful enough that he made me feel safe, so I just know whatever happened out there, there had to be a reason, something more. We just want to find out exactly what happened that day," Connie said.

As she prepares for the holidays and raises her 11-year-old grandson alone, she's hoping for answers.

Police do say the driver involved in the crash stayed on scene and no arrests have been made.