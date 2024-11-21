Family of toddler killed in crash frustrated over delays in legal process

CLARK CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Nathon Miller appeared in a Clark County courtroom on Thursday. He’s the man charged in 2-year-old Thomas Reed’s death.

“I almost can't look at him, ya know, I just see Thomas every time I see him. It's not fair to us that he's still here and Thomas isn't,” said Thomas’ grandma, Cindy Richardson.

Thomas Reed died in June of 2023 when, according to police, his mother’s boyfriend, Nathon Miller, was driving under the influence on a learner’s permit and crashed on US 60.

In the months since, the family has navigated the spectrum of emotions. They’ve visited Thomas’ gravesite, commemorated his birthday, and shown up to court for every step of the legal process.

“I feel like we haven't really been able to lay Thomas to rest. We have physically, but not mentally, because we have to keep going through this, and until this is said and done and he has his final sentencing, I don't feel like Thomas has his justice,” said Richardson.

Court documents indicate that Miller’s pretrial has been rescheduled five times.

Thursday in court, his pretrial was moved to February due to an upcoming surgery Miller has scheduled and his attorney’s request to gather more expert assistance.

“It takes a long time, it really takes too long.”

The family knows Thomas will have justice one day, but waiting for that day is half the battle.

“There's nothing else to say but just… I'm mad and I want this over with,” said Richardson.