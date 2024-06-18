Family remembers Amber Spradlin on the one-year anniversary of her murder

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday, June 18, 2024, marks the one-year anniversary of Amber Spradlin's murder.

The 38-year-old was found dead inside the home of a Prestonsburg dentist last June. Spradlin's relatives say she had been stabbed 11 times in her head, neck, and face.

Her cousin, Dr. Debbie Hall, says 'time' has not helped heal her heart.

"It has not helped anything here - it has made it all worse," said Hall. "I think once we get some arrests we can start to heal and feel a little bit better."

For now, Kentucky State Police has not named anyone as a suspect. The family says they're waiting on DNA results.

Hall is still confident the person or persons responsible will be charged.

As LEX 18 has reported, there was a 911 call made from the home around 5:30 the morning of June 18th last year - before Spradlin's family believes she was killed. Hall says the call was about someone else injured and intoxicated at the home and that the owner told dispatchers the situation was under control. Police didn't respond.

Hall believes that was a fatal decision.

"I think it would have changed the course of events because we think Amber was still alive at the time of the call and was murdered not too long after that," said Hall in an interview with LEX 18 Tuesday.

