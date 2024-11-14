Family remembers Bath County chief deputy who died suddenly

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A long-time member of multiple law enforcement agencies in Bath County died over the weekend.

Wes Everman was with the police department, the fire department, and most recently a chief deputy with the sheriff's office during his decades long career.

"I loved him to death and I know he loved me," said his cousin Jimmy Everman. "I would do anything in the world for him and he would do anything for me."

A memorial to Everman with a sheriff's vehicle is on display outside the funeral home in Owingsville.

Ellen Ice / LEX18

"He wasn't the kind of cop that would take you to jail just because he could, all these young kids respected him," said Everman. "If he could save one that was his mission, and not you know put them in jail."

Everman was a father to three kids and had grandkids. A procession went through Owingsville on Sunday.

The sheriff's office says Everman went out on a burglary call Saturday morning. A few hours later after he returned home, his cousin said Everman died of an apparent heart attack.

"He loved the community and he loved the people," said Everman. "They're going to miss him bad."

Chief Deputy Everman will be laid to rest Thursday in Bath County. The school district has canceled classes as his funeral will be held at the county high school's auditorium. It's open to the public.