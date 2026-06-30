Family remembers Garnett Isbell Jr., flood victim who loved his country and community

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Several families in the area are mourning the loss of loved ones following last weekend's flash flooding, including the family of 73-year-old Garnett Isbell Jr.

Tiffany Jones calls Isbell and his wife, Myra Isbell, her "bonus parents." Jones' husband is Myra's nephew, but she said the couple took her in as their own — as they did with many people in their community.

"We're their children. That's our bonus parents. Bonus grandparents to our kids. There's people in the community that call them mom and dad," Jones said.

On Saturday, as floodwaters rose, Jones said a family friend and state trooper came by looking for Isbell after he had gone out. She said she already feared the worst.

"My heart just broke. We knew he wasn't in contact. We tried to get a hold of him," Jones said.

But Jones said she does not want Isbell to be remembered for how he died. She wants him to be remembered for the life he lived.

Isbell lived on the same land in the Baldwin community for all of his 73 years. He served in the Army, rose to the rank of master sergeant, and was stationed in Germany, Saudi Arabia, Korea, and across the U.S. His wife, Myra, traveled with him to many of his assignments.

"He was very proud of his country and proud of his service," Jones said.

After retiring from the Army, Isbell worked for the Postal Service in Lancaster. He was deeply involved with the Richmond Farmers Market, his church, and many community events.

Perhaps most notably, he was married to the love of his life for 51 years.

"It's a huge legacy to be married for so long. They're soulmates, if you believe in such a thing. They did everything together," Jones said, "she was his world. And he was hers."

The stories his family shares paint a picture of someone who cared deeply for those around him — a legacy they say will continue for generations.

"It is a big hole he's took. Garnett loved and he loved big," Jones said.

Visitation for Garnett Isbell Jr. will be held Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Combs Parsons and Collins Funeral Home in Richmond. Funeral services will be held the following day at 11 a.m. A book will be available at the Richmond Farmers Market on Saturday for well wishes and respects.