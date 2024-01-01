Family remembers victim of accidental shooting in Stamping Ground

STAMPING GROUND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Stamping Ground family was left days after Christmas without a husband and father.

Scott County authorities responded to a home on Owenton Road in Stamping Ground Friday afternoon.

Officials say 36-year-old Jesse Thompson died from an accidental shooting.

Thompson is survived by his wife, three kids, and a close-knit circle of family and friends.

"I don't have to hope that people will remember him a certain way because I know so many people who will remember my brother as charismatic, open, approachable, smiling, someone who's always willing to have a conversation and interact with anyone," said Thompson's brother, Justin.

Navigating the loss of his younger brother, Justin shared some of the good memories, too – a happy childhood filled with ballgames and buzzer-beaters.

"My brother was a stellar athlete at everything, naturally gifted, hand-eye coordination, naturally gifted in speed, strength. Basketball was his forte. He played from the time he was 5 until he went to college at Union to play there for a while."

In talking about his brother, Justin would be remiss, not to mention hunting. More than anything, he described a man everyone seemed to love, especially Jesse's kids.

"He wanted to have his own business so he could set his own hours and spend time with his children as much as he could," said Justin. "He would put some things off so he could be around them and spend time with them and watch them grow up and have fun with them. Very, I would say, loving, caring, nurturing, all the things that we had growing up are all the things he was doing, and I think my parents, especially my dad, would be very proud."

Visitation and funeral arrangements are planned at Central Church of God in Georgetown.

To support Thompson's wife and children, a GoFundMe has been created for donations.