Family seeks answers in an unsolved 2019 Lexington double homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Detectives in Lexington are asking for the public's help to solve a 2019 double homicide that left two people dead.

Frances Noe, Heather Grigsby's grandmother, took custody of her when she was 2 years old and raised her in Nicholasville before Grigsby moved to Lexington as an adult.

"She was, she was funny. She was loved. She loved everybody," Noe said.

On April 26, 2019, just before 4 a.m., Lexington Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Race and Goodloe Streets in downtown Lexington.

Officers found 44-year-old Shannon Goodwin and 28-year-old Heather Grigsby inside a vehicle. Both died from gunshot wounds.

"But she was very trusting and she got along with everybody. But also, like me, she was boisterous. Whatever come in her mind come out of her mouth. And sometimes that's not good," Noe said.

Nearly seven years later, police have no real leads on a suspect or what happened. It remains unclear why Goodwin and Grigsby were together or how they knew each other.

"It's the first thing you think of when you get up and it's the last thing you really think of when you close your eyes. Just wondering. Why? Who?" Noe said.

Noe has connected with Goodwin's family over their shared loss.

"I have been in contact with his sister through Messenger on Facebook and they don't know me, I don't know them. I just know they're in the same boat that we're in," Noe said.

Police say little progress has been made in the case, but Noe hopes that will soon change.

"I pray a lot. And I pray that before I do leave this world, that I'll know," Noe said.

"You just miss them. I don't think you ever stop missing them," Noe said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020.

