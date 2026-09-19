Family speaks out after 4-year-old Hellayna King dies in tractor accident in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Clark County family is grieving the death of 4-year-old Hellayna King and raising concerns that a long-closed bridge delayed emergency responders from reaching her in time.

"She was the kindest little soul. She was like a little Sour Patch Kid," Rebecca King said.

Hellayna loved the outdoors, feeding cows with her grandfather, swinging, and, as her family describes it, always finding something to get into. Her mother says she never met a stranger and had big dreams, even at 4 years old.

"She was beautiful inside and out. She loved her Poppy. He was her favorite person in the world," King said.

On September 2, Hellayna heard her grandfather on his tractor and ran out to meet him, something she had done many times before.

"Always give me a big hug and a kiss. Tell me she loves me," Fred Devary said.

Shortly after, Hellayna fell from the back of the tractor. Her grandmother, Vicky Devary, immediately called 911 and began CPR.

"He had picked her up and put her on him and got in the car and I was on with 9-1-1 and they told us to start CPR. So, I started CPR," Vicky Devary said.

The family says EMS crews took 45 minutes to arrive because of a closed bridge on Red River Road that has been out of service for more than two years.

"It's not lack of trying on the 9-1-1 personnel. It's the lack of having that way to get there," Vicky Devary said.

CSX Transportation, which owns the bridge, says it has been closed since August 2024 with no plans to repair it, stating that repairs are the responsibility of the state.

The family says the road must be reopened to prevent future tragedies. In the meantime, they are focused on remembering Hellayna, her toys still where she left them, her fingerprints still on the windows, ones they cannot bring themselves to wash away.

"She's on my mind every second of every day," King said.

"She was just a joy. Everyone loved her," Devary said.