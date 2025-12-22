Family spreads joy with Christmas carols at UK Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A family of carolers brought holiday cheer to UK Hospital just days before Christmas, performing festive songs for patients, visitors and staff as part of a month-long series of free concerts.

The Leis family filled the hospital halls with Christmas carols during their performance Monday morning. This marks the fifth year the family has spread holiday joy through music and their first time performing at UK Hospital.

For Staci Leis, an epilepsy survivor, singing with her family provides an opportunity to bring comfort to those who need it most during the holiday season.

"It's a very hard time for a lot of people, so for us going out and just singing and sharing our praises, and just sharing the wonderful things, gets everybody else cheerful as well," Leis said.

The family will continue their holiday tour with a performance at the VA on Tuesday.

