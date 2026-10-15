Family waits for answers more than a year after deadly Nicholasville shooting

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — More than a year after 31-year-old James Milton was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Edgewood Drive in Nicholasville, his family is still waiting to learn whether anyone will face charges in his death.

Milton was killed on Oct. 2, 2025. His sister, Jamie Milton, said the loss has left a lasting void for their family.

“Horrible. I mean, him not being here to be able to celebrate holidays, and his birthday just passed in August. He would have been 32 years old,” Jamie Milton said. “Seeing his twin have to celebrate his birthday without his brother, that was the worst part for me.”

LEX News first spoke with Milton’s family in the days following the shooting, when family members disputed details Nicholasville police released about what led up to the gunfire.

According to Nicholasville police, the shooter alleged that James Milton saw his girlfriend enter the shooter’s apartment following a verbal dispute the previous night.

Police said Milton kicked in the apartment door to get inside. Investigators said the gunman then opened fire, killing Milton and injuring Milton’s mother, Samantha, who police said had been trying to bring her son home.

More than a year later, no charges have been filed in connection with the shooting.

For Jamie Milton, the time that has passed has not made losing her brother any easier.

“It’s not been the same at all,” she said. “I used to get random messages from James, ‘Hey sis, I love you,’ or ‘What, you don’t call me no more?’ Or just his little crazy self. Not getting those messages from him, not getting those phone calls, it’s been hard. Really hard.”

She said the lack of a resolution in the case has also been difficult.

“It’s just like everything has been at a standstill, and nothing is moving forward,” Jamie Milton said. “Nothing is going anywhere.”

LEX News reached out to Nicholasville police for an update on the investigation. Police said the case is awaiting a grand jury hearing, which is expected to happen soon.

The grand jury will determine whether charges should be brought in connection with the shooting.

As the family continues to wait, Jamie Milton said she hopes her brother ultimately receives the justice she believes he deserves. She also has a broader message about gun violence.

“Honestly, put the guns down,” she said. “Guns are not the way to solve a problem in any way, shape, or form. Too many innocent lives are being taken in this world because of negligence, because of people with guns.”

For Milton’s family, the wait for answers continues more than a year after his death.

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