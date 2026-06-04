Farm bankruptcies hit a six-year high as rising input costs push farmers to financial edge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky farmers believe fuel, fertilizer and financial stress are taking a personal toll on agricultural operations across the state and nation.

Farm bankruptcies reached a six-year high in April, according to data from Epiq AACER, as rising input costs continue to squeeze operations large and small. Kentucky farmers said they are feeling the pressure firsthand — and the weight goes beyond the bottom line.

As a fifth-generation cattle farmer and owner of 3T Cattle in Fayette County, David Tucker knows the rhythm of hay season well, but the financial math has grown harder to work out.

"It can get nerve wracking some days, going over finances and trying to figure out how we're going to make everything work from year to year," Tucker said.

Tucker said the latest headline about farm bankruptcies is no surprise.

"It's not a shocker. With the rise of input costs, from fuel, fertilizer, labor after COVID, it's not one specific thing, but it's like death from a thousand cuts," he said.

The numbers back him up. Jonathan Shepherd, an agricultural extension specialist, said the data shows a sharp national trend.

"Digging into the numbers a little bit, bankruptcies are up 46% year over year, 2024 to 2025, so we had a total of 315 bankruptcies in 2025, which is up. The Southeast and the Midwest were hit the hardest. The Southeast is up about 69%," Shepherd said.

Kentucky recorded zero Chapter 12 bankruptcy filings last year — but Shepherd said that does not mean state farmers are in the clear.

"Margins are very tight in the crop sector right now, very tight. If you look at projected prices versus costs of production, it actually looks like it's going to cost more to produce a crop than what you're going to get paid to sell that crop, so at the end of the day, you're going into the hole financially," Shepherd said.

Chapter 12 bankruptcy is a legal tool designed specifically for family farmers and fishermen. It allows them to continue operating while restructuring debt payments — a last resort that gives struggling operations breathing room rather than forcing a shutdown.

The financial stress does not stay in the fields. Tucker said the farming community needs to look out for one another.

"Farm bureau helps by building a community around everybody, because farmer suicide is at an all time high as well," Tucker said.

Shepherd echoed that message, urging farmers who are struggling to speak up.

"My message to those folks is you're not alone. It can feel very lonely whenever you're facing financial stress and can feel like you're the only one. There are other people struggling too. Don't hesitate to reach out for help," Shepherd said.

Every Kentucky county has an extension office with resources to help farmers navigate financial hardship. Local farm bureaus also offer community support for those facing difficult seasons.

With hay season underway across Kentucky, drivers are also reminded to slow down and use extra caution when passing farm equipment on the roads.